Fed up of paper leaks, youths demand 'Pradhan Mantri CHEAT Fund Yojna'

Youths from across the country gathered here on Sunday to urge Modi to launch a Pradhan CHEAT Fund Yojna for job aspiring youths who cannot afford the high cost of buying a leaked paper.

The meet, in which over 60 youth representatives from across the country participated, was organised at by to highlight the frustration and disappointment among the educated unemployed youth.

is a nationwide movement against unemployment that includes aspirants to the SSC, UPSC, state agencies, railways, police and teachers.

Yuva-Hallabol, in its letter to Modi, mentioned: "Today, we write to you with a lot of pain and hope. We want to serve the nation too. We are educated and skilled. There are over 24 lakh vacancies in government sectors. Yet we are not able to secure a job."

"One of the major reasons we are not getting a job is the wide-spread corruption and irregularity in recruitment exams. Just over the past year, more than two dozen exam papers have leaked," the letter read.

"Please announce and launch a Pradhan CHEAT Fund Yojna, PMCFY for the job aspiring youth who cannot afford the high costs of buying a leaked paper. It would be very helpful if you implement this welfare scheme with immediate effect," it said.

"We will apply for a loan to buy leaked papers and secure the jobs. Once we get a job, we give you 100 per cent guarantee that we repay all the money loaned by the government," said in the letter.

Yuva-Hallabol told IANS: "...the educated unemployment rate has reached 16 per cent, the unemployed youth are ready to expose the failures and hollow claims of this government."

The government has also been urged to implement a Model Exam Code to ensure all recruitment processes are completed within a time-frame of 9 months.

Yuva-Hallabol also requested Modi to respond to their situation, and the letter, by February 27.

