Islamic State claims Sri Lanka bombings

The Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the Easter bombings in that left 321 people dead.

A statement on the news agency, which the group uses to put out statements, claimed that the attack was the work of "fighters of the Islamic State".

The group did not provide any evidence to support the claim, reported.

--IANS

mr/ksk/soni/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)