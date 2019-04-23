SL carnage response to Christchurch massacre: Minister

Sri Lanka's on Tuesday said that the suicide bombings which killed 310 people were a response to the mass shooting at mosques in Christchurch in March.

told a special sitting of Parliament that investigations had shown that "this attack was carried out in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch" that left 50 people dead.

--IANS

soni/mr

