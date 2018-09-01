Isner eliminates Lajovic, moves on to US Open 4th round

of the defeated Serbias in four sets to advance to Round of 16 at Meadows.

The 11th seeded American beat the world number 62 7-6 (8), 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 on Friday, the fifth time he has beaten the Serb in their six career meetings.

Isner moves on to the fourth round, where he will face Milos Raonic, after he saw off Switzerland's 2016 champion Stanislas Wawrinka, reports news.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)