Business Standard

Del Potro survives Verdasco test, seals spot in US Open 4th round

IANS  |  New York 

Argentine Juan Martín Del Potro defeated Spains Fernando Verdasco in three sets to advance to the US Open fourth round.

With the backing of a vocal contingent of Argentinian fans under the lights at the Arthur Ashe stadium, Del Potro held off a stern challenge from 31st seed Verdasco to ultimately prevail in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 (8), 6-3 on Friday.

The game was littered with long, gruelling rallies in which the Argentine repeatedly demonstrated his impressive power with big winners at crucial times, especially in the second set tie-breaker, reports Efe news.

A break in play after that dramatic end to the second set seemed to sap much of Verdasco's remaining energy, as he never looked likely to mount a comeback in the third.

World number three Del Potro moves on to the Round of 16, where he will face Croatia's Borna Coric.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 13:18 IST

