Hannover hold Borussia Dortmund 0-0

football club was unable to go beyond a 0-0 tie in its match here against 96, in which the away side saw two shots bounce off the posts.

With the tie on Friday, risks losing their lead in the Bundesliga, earned in a 4-1 opening day route of RB Leipzig, reports news.

Even though demonstrated a demolishing effectiveness in their opening match, Lucien Favre's team was unable to take advantage of any of the clear chances they found.

The tie was partly the result of Michael Esser's excellent saves, including in the 40th minute, when nearly scored with a right-footed shot from the right of the box.

Just two minutes later, Reus found another chance from the same spot, but his shot bounced off the crossbar.

The goal post saved once again in the 60th minute, as a header by bounced off the top left corner.

The lack of a goal was about to cost Dortmund dearly in the 78th minute, as Hannover defender Waldemar Anton managed to connect a corner outside the box, though his shot flew just past the left post.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)