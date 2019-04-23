Sri Lanka will eradicate terrorism with global help: PM

Sri Lankan on Tuesday said that the government would eradicate terrorism with the assistance offered by the international community in the wake of the deadly suicide bombings which killed 321 people and injured over 500.

Addressing the Parliament, Wickremesinghe said investigators had made good progress identifying suspects and that some of the bombers had travelled abroad and then returned home.

He said "it was possible" the bombings were a "retaliation" for the mosque attacks that left 50 Muslims dead and were blamed on a white supremacist from made the similar remark earlier in the day.

Wickremesinghe said that had been offered assistance by many and international organisations including the UN to combat terrorism.

