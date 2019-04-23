Sri Lanka will eradicate terrorism with global help: PM

-
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said that the government would eradicate terrorism with the assistance offered by the international community in the wake of the deadly Easter Sunday suicide bombings which killed 321 people and injured over 500.
Addressing the Parliament, Wickremesinghe said investigators had made good progress identifying suspects and that some of the bombers had travelled abroad and then returned home.
He said "it was possible" the bombings were a "retaliation" for the New Zealand mosque attacks that left 50 Muslims dead and were blamed on a white supremacist from Australia. Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene made the similar remark earlier in the day.
Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka had been offered assistance by many countries and international organisations including the UN to combat terrorism.
