Israel to shut West Bank, Gaza crossings on poll day

Israeli authorities announced on Monday that the would close all border crossings into the occupied territory of the and the Strip ahead of the on Tuesday.

The general closure of the Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and the crossings into Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, is set to begin midnight Monday, according to Israel's Kan.

Authorities said that the crossings will return to normal on Wednesday following the election, news reported.

controls all crossings into the Palestinian territories, except the Rafah crossing between the Strip and Egypt, and usually closes them during times of conflict or on Jewish holidays such as Purim, or Yom Kippur, which is the most sacred holiday in the Jewish faith.

On Saturday, said he would extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of the if re-elected for a fifth term.

Netanyahu said he was contemplating moves that would upend decades of Israel's policy acknowledging that the lands it seized in the 1967 war would be part of a negotiated settlement with the Palestinians.

The Prime Minister's apparent push to cement control over the came in the wake of what he would consider a diplomatic victory in getting the US to acknowledge as the country's capital as well as Israel's sovereignty claim over the Golan Heights, which was annexed from and has never been internationally recognized.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu has become more strident in speaking about lands seized in the 1967 war, saying territory taken in a defensive war need not be returned.

already controls the West Bank militarily, allowing Palestinians a limited form of autonomy in a few densely populated pockets.

Applying Israeli sovereignty and or annexing territory outright would be fiercely opposed by the nearly three million Palestinians who live in the West Bank as well as much of the Arab world.

"Such a statement by Netanyahu is not surprising. Israel will continue to brazenly violate international law for as long as the international community will continue to reward Israel with impunity," said Saeb Erekat, the Palestine Liberation Organization's

