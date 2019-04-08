SC postpones hearing on Modi biopic to Tuesday

The on Monday declined to pass an order on a plea seeking a stay on the biopic on The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

The apex court also declined to issue any direction to the to provide a copy of the movie to the petitioner.

The court did not pass the order on Monday and said it will hear the plea on Tuesday and in the meanwhile, the petitioner could bring on record what was objectionable in the film.

The bench headed by made an observation on the plea by a activist and said: "Why should we direct that an individual be given a copy of the film."

The bench told the of the petitioner: "We fail to see how such a direction can be issued... We fail to understand why such a direction be given."

The said that the had made a statement that the biopic will be released on April 11.

The bench said that it was not unusual to make a statement on the release date of the film, as the may have assumed that it will get certification from the

The bench said that at that moment there was not sufficient evidence to challenge the release, especially the content of the film.

--IANS

ss/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)