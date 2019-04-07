IT raids properties in MP linked to Kamal Nath's OSD

Income Tax officials from Delhi on Sunday raided several properties in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore which were linked to Praveen Kakkar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The raids which are still underway, were conducted simultaneously at private residences of Kakkar and Kamal Nath's other aides, at Bhopal's Platinum Plaza building's sixth floor, and at a office in Nadir Colony in Vijaynagar area of Indore, informed sources said.
Kakkar is a former officer of the Madhya Pradesh Police. He has also been conferred the Rashtrapati Award.
He has previously served as OSD to former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria.
--IANS
hindi-mag/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU