It's action time for Swara Bhasker

is undergoing action workshops with action directors to prepare for the role of a in crime thriller series "Flesh".

An Eros Now's show, "Flesh" revolves around the global human trafficking industry and how a takes matters onto herself.

"It's exciting and obviously intimidating as well. Brave and honest police officers are the real heroes of our society and it has been a real learning experience to know about the challenges and limitations within which cops in operate," Swara said in a statement.

"I think that women in the forces - whether it's the armed forces or law enforcement agencies - are very special because as a society we expect men to be protectors and enforcers and women to be providers. So female police officers are actually stretching the limits of traditionally prescribed gender roles and I find that very inspiring," she added.

According to a source, Swara also interacted with police officers who have worked upon human trafficking to understand the issue better.

On performing action scenes for the first time, Swara said: "I am doing action for the first time in my career and I'm quite nervous. I have done some basic training with (action directors). This process has made me realise how much effort stuntmen and women and fighters put into the thrilling sequences we love in our films and I think as audiences, we do not appreciate them enough."

Being co-produced by and directed by Danish Aslam, the series also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, and

--IANS

sug/nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)