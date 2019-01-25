Swara Bhasker turning producer

Swara Bhasker is the latest to launch her production banner with an aim to support filmmakers who have fresh and powerful stories to tell.

The critically-acclaimed has joined hands with her brother for 'Kahaaniwaaley'.

"The idea of has been in the works since the last year and a half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don't get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement.

Ishan added that the focus of the production house will be on backing compelling, fresh and raw content.

"There was a very popular painting the at our house in which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest.

"Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly," he added.

