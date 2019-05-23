It's nice to play empowering women: Sophie Turner

Turner says it is nice to essay roles of empowering

She decides her projects based on portrayal of

Turner is popular for her role of Sansa Stark in the recently concluded "Game Of Thrones". Now, she will be back as in "X-Men Dark Phoenix".

"It was very fun," Turner said when asked about her character's distinctive portrayal on screen.

"But I guess I'm just attracted to kicka** female characters. It's nice to play empowering That's all I currently look for in scripts -- strong, powerful women. But I think that's what every female is looking for in scripts right now," the said in a statement.

"X-Men Dark Phoenix" is said to be a "culmination" of all the movies made under the X-Men franchise. It will see the mutants including (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) divided over whether to save or destroy (Turner) as her powers get dangerously out of control.

Fox will release "X-Men Dark Phoenix" in the country in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu on June 5.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)