LA pride parade to be televised for first time

The Los Angeles Pride Parade, which will happen in June, will be televised for the first time.
Network KABC has inked a three-year deal with Christopher Street West, the non-profit group that produces the annual LA Pride Festival and Parade in West Hollywood, to air the event, reports deadline.com.
This year's parade is set for June 9.
"Raven's Home" star Raven-Symone will join KABC's Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt as co-hosts of the two-hour live broadcast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will also air a pre-show on June 8.
"We're proud to bring the LA Pride Parade celebration to viewers across Southern California. Our collaboration with LA Pride is a commitment to reflecting and serving the diverse communities that represent our audience," said Cheryl Fair, President and General Manager, KABC.
Los Angeles-based activist Phill Wilson will be the Community Grand Marshal for LA Pride 2019, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center -- which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019 -- will be the Organizational Grand Marshal.
--IANS
dc/rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU