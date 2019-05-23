LA pride parade to be televised for first time

The Pride Parade, which will happen in June, will be televised for the first time.

Network has inked a three-year deal with Christopher Street West, the group that produces the annual Festival and Parade in West Hollywood, to air the event, reports deadline.com.

This year's parade is set for June 9.

"Raven's Home" star will join KABC's and as co-hosts of the two-hour live broadcast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will also air a pre-show on June 8.

"We're proud to bring the Parade celebration to viewers across Our collaboration with is a commitment to reflecting and serving the diverse communities that represent our audience," said Cheryl Fair, President and General Manager,

Los Angeles-based activist will be the for LA Pride 2019, and the LGBT Center -- which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019 -- will be the

