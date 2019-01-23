Sophie Turner terrible at keeping secrets

Turner cant keep a secret and has already leaked the ending of "Game of Thrones" to a few people.

In an interview with W magazine, Turner said she is "terrible" at keeping secrets, reports eonline.com.

"I'm so bad at keeping secrets. I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of to a few people," Turner said.

"I was like, 'Hey, if you want to know, I'll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret," she added.

The eighth and final season of the hit series will bow out in April 2019. It airs in on Star World.

