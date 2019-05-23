'DC Super Pets' release shifted to 2022

The release date of film "DC Super Pets" has been postponed to 2022.

The studio said the movie, previously due to hit theatres in May 2021, will now open a year later, on May 22, 2022, reported deadline.com.

The film is directed by and and is being produced by Based on the Capstone franchise, "DC Super Pets" features furry friends belonging to the likes of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman (the latter's pet is a kangaroo named Jumpa).

Warner Bros' next DC property to hit the big screen is "The Joker", releasing October 4. The studio has set June 25, 2021 for the release of "The Batman", and August 6, 2021 for the release of the "Suicide Squad" sequel.

Another DC spinoff, "Birds of Prey", is slated for release on February 7, 2020.

