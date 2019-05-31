Italian Foreign Minister hosts Iftar meal in Rome

JUST IN
Rome, May 31 (IANS/AKI) Italy's Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Wednesday hosted diplomats from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and representatives of Italy's Muslim community for an Iftar meal, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the dinner took place at Rome's Villa Madama, a Renaissance villa designed by Raphael.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which this year takes place from May 5 to June 4.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019.

