ITC moves NCLT against Hotel Leelaventure

on Tuesday said the diversified conglomerate has filed a petition against it before the bench of the (NCLT) for alleged "oppression and mismanagement".

"This is to inform you that ITC has on April 22, 2019 filed against the company, a petition for oppression and mismanagement along with two applications for urgent hearing and for waiver of the requirement of minimum threshold of 10 per cent shareholding," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The NCLT bench has placed the application for hearing on Wednesday.

According to its latest annual report, ITC holds 7.92 per cent of total shares of by the end of the 2018-19 financial year.

