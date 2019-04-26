JUST IN
J&K CEO withdraws directive on state Assembly polls

IANS  |  Jammu 

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday withdrew an earlier order regarding appointment of nodal officers for Assembly elections in the state.

An order issued by the Additional J&K CEO addressed to all District Electoral Officers of the state said: "The letter...dated 26-04-2019 regarding the subject mentioned above stands withdrawn ab-initio."

The letter mentioned in this order was issued by the CEO's Office earlier in the day that directed all electoral officers of the state to furnish within two days the list of nodal officers to be appointed for the conduct of state Assembly elections.

A team of senior state government officials led by Chief Secretary B.V. R. Subrahmanyam held a meeting with the full Election Commission in Delhi on Friday to discuss the holding of Assembly elections in the state.

Sources said the Governor's administration has opposed the holding of state Assembly elections before November this year.

Same sources said that the reasons cited for not holding these elections in June by the state administration are the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, the holy month of Ramadan, Eid festival, tourism season and the movement of nomadic goatherds from pasture lands back to the places where they are registered as voters.

The state is currently under the President's rule.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 20:20 IST

