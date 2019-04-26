Amarinder, Preneet declare assets worth nearly Rs 65 crore

While their political opponents and (SAD) declared combined assets of a whopping Rs 217 crore, Chief Minister and his wife on Friday declared assets of nearly Rs 65 crore.

has declared movable assets of 73 crore and immovable assets of Rs 53 crore. has declared total assets of 48 crore.

While she possesses jewellery (gold, diamonds and silver) worth Rs 35 lakh, has jewellery worth Rs 73 crore.

is the candidate for the Patiala seat in

A three-time MP, she lost in 2014 to then Aam (AAP) candidate

Amarinder Singh and Preneet Kaur come from the erstwhile royal family of Patiala.

--IANS

js/mr

