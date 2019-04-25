Jabra launches new soft neckband earbuds in India

Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Thursday launched its Evolve 65e soft neckband earbuds in with up to 13 hours of battery life for Rs 20,320 (excluding GST).

The Evolve 65e features Skype for business certification that ensures users enjoy crystal-clear call and music quality.

The earbuds also support eight hours of talk time.

"Enterprises are constantly seeking new ways to enable their employees to be productive wherever they are, making UC one of the most important mobile technologies today. But if mobile workers are to use professional headsets, they will expect the same wearing-styles and form-factors, great comfort and range of features that they get from their consumer devices," Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Jabra, said in a statement.

The device would be available starting May at authorised channel partners and resellers.

The Evolve 65e sports Skype for Business and UC-certification, courtesy its four-microphone system.

With two in the microphone box capturing voice and one in each earbud, the device uses to find the optimum voice-to-noise ratio for clarity.

--IANS

ksc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)