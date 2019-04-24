Sony's 98-inch TV to cost Rs 50 lakh in India

is set to launch its 2019 line-up of high-end television models with its 98-inch 8K TV costing $70,000, which roughly amounts to a whopping Rs 50 lakh in -- more than many luxury cars, including A3, and CLA

Sony's is ready for release in June this year, Engadget reported on Tuesday.

The TVs would come with the X1 Ultimate processor, optimised precisely to handle the 33 million pixels for 8K outputs.

The TVs would also feature 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO and Backlight Master Drive with full-array local dimming.

While it is more affordable than Samsung's Q900 TV worth $100,000, it still makes the Z9G series virtually inaccessible to anyone but wealthy viewers who insist on having the best, the report said.

Samsung's super expensive QLED 8K TV -- Q900 -- costs around Rs 70 lakh in

