Citrix Workspace app now on Google Cloud

"As companies move more apps to the cloud, they need an easy, secure way for employees to access them anywhere, anytime from any device," said David Henshall, President and CEO,

"In delivering for Cloud, we are enabling our customers to accelerate their digital transformations and deliver a simple, intuitive experience for their users," he added in a company statement late Tuesday.

Extending Citrix beyond Citrix virtual apps and desktops for companies using Google Cloud will enable them to modernize their apps and enhance productivity.

"In expanding our partnership with Citrix, we can better help these customers with their transformations by enabling them to access and run the apps their businesses depend on anywhere-simply, flexibly and securely," said Rob Enslin, President Global Customer Operations, Google Cloud.

