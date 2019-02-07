Jagjit Singh's choice of lyrics, ghazals reflected his inner being: Gulzar

A day ahead of Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary, which falls on Friday, legendary lyricist Gulzar reflected on his choice of lyrics and ghazals, saying they reflected the late ghazal king's thoughts.
"He would always cast a spell. That was his specialty. It mirrored who he really was. His choice of lyrics and ghazals reflected his inner being. He then expressed the words in the simplest way," Gulzar said in a statement.
Jagjit Singh would have turned 78 on Friday.
Gulzar, along with other film fraternity members like Chitra Singh, Zakir Hussain, Mahesh Bhatt, Subhash Ghai, Salim Arif and Ameesha Patel will pay tribute to him at an event here.
Mobius Film will also screen "Kaagaz Ki Kashti - Jagjit Singh Come Alive", a documentary based on the ghazal king's life at the gala here.
A special 'Jagjit Singh's - Immersive Museum Experience, Film Screenings, Concert Experience' will also be announced. It will travel to seven cities -- Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Mumbai.
Brahmanand S Siingh, who has helmed the documentary, said the celebrations will all be about reliving some of Jagjit Singh's iconic concerts in a special way, about many little known facets of his life, understanding and deep-diving into his music's uniqueness, witnessing personal and unseen collection of videos, images, songs and anecdotes and stories about the journeys of instruments and his musicians.
--IANS
sim/rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU