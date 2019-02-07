Jagjit Singh's choice of lyrics, ghazals reflected his inner being: Gulzar

A day ahead of Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary, which falls on Friday, reflected on his choice of lyrics and ghazals, saying they reflected the late king's thoughts.

"He would always cast a spell. That was his specialty. It mirrored who he really was. His choice of lyrics and ghazals reflected his inner being. He then expressed the words in the simplest way," said in a statement.

would have turned 78 on Friday.

Gulzar, along with other fraternity members like Chitra Singh, Zakir Hussain, Mahesh Bhatt, Subhash Ghai, and will pay tribute to him at an event here.

Mobius will also screen "Kaagaz Ki Kashti - Come Alive", a documentary based on the king's life at the gala here.

A special 'Jagjit Singh's - Immersive Museum Experience, Screenings, Concert Experience' will also be announced. It will travel to seven cities -- Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and

Brahmanand S Siingh, who has helmed the documentary, said the celebrations will all be about reliving some of Jagjit Singh's iconic concerts in a special way, about many little known facets of his life, understanding and deep-diving into his music's uniqueness, witnessing personal and unseen collection of videos, images, songs and anecdotes and stories about the journeys of instruments and his

