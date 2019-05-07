Jailed Reuters journalists freed in Myanmar

Two journalists, who were jailed after reporting a massacre carried out by Myanmar's military forces against the Rohingya Muslim minority, were freed on Tuesday after more than 500 days in prison.

Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, were found guilty in September 2018 of violating the over their reporting of the massacre in the village of in Rakhine state. They were sentenced to seven years in prison.

Locked up since 2017, the journalists, who received this year's Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, were freed on Tuesday morning after they received a presidential pardon earlier this week, reported.

As he left the prison, thanked supporters for calling for his and his colleague's release.

"Inside in the prison and also around the world people were wishing to release us so I'd like to say thank you very much for everything," he said, adding he was "really happy -- excited -- to see my family and colleagues. And I can't wait to go to my newsroom".

In January, the in Yangon threw out their appeals, and on April 23, the country's rejected their last attempt to get their convictions overturned.

After that final defeat, the journalists' said they had to hope for a presidential pardon, which they finally received this week after years of international pressure.

and Kyaw Soe Oo, their lawyers, and the news agency have all maintained that the pair never committed any crime.

The reporters said they were entrapped, a claim backed by the testimony of Moe Yan Naing, who testified last month that a had ordered him and other subordinates to offer secret documents to as bait, reports news.

The massacre being investigated by the journalists came during a brutal campaign by the military against the Muslim Rohingya minority in August 2017 after a series of attacks by an insurgent group of the same ethnicity against around 30 security posts.

The investigation led to seven soldiers being sentenced to 10 years in prison, the only case of abuse acknowledged by authorities.

More than 720,000 Rohingya are estimated to have been forced to flee into as a result of the ensuing violence.

