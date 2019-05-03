Reuters photojournalist arrested in Sri Lanka

JUST IN
IANS  |  Colombo 

An India-based photojournalist working for news agency Reuters, who was in Sri Lanka to cover to the Easter Sunday suicide bombings, has been arrested by the police for allegedly attempting to forcibly enter a school.

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer prize winner, was arrested in Negombo and remanded till May 15, the Colombo Gazette reported citing police officials.

He attempted to enter a school in Katana to obtain information regarding a student killed in the bombing of St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya when the deceased's parents who were at the school at the time alerted the police.

Siddiqui was temporarily in the island nation to cover the aftermath of the deadly blasts which killed 253 people and injured hundreds.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said intelligence failings allowed the devastating attacks to take place.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 14:18 IST

