Famous Himachal shrine Chintpurni gets rail link

One of the busiest shrines in north India, the Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district was connected by a rail line on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 16 km-broad gauge line from Amb to Daulatpur Chowk at a function near here.
The rail line, which has 16 major bridges and two stations, was laid with an outlay of Rs 335 crore, an official told IANS.
Sinha also flagged off an inaugural run of the Himachal Express that will run daily between New Delhi and Amb-Andaura.
Daulatpur Chowk is the last station in Una district on the 83 km-long Nangal to Talwara broad gauge line.
An eight km track from Daulatpur Chowk to Talwara in Punjab is still under construction.
Sinha said by 2022 the rail line would be extended till Mukerian in Punjab.
The foundation stone for the rail line was laid way back in 1974 at Amb by then Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra.
A station on this rail line at Kuneran village has been named as Chintpurni Marg as it is close to the Chintpurni temple, one of the most venerated shrines that gets a majority of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
The temple can be reached by road and is located 25 km from the railway station.
