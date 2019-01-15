Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch display in India

Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched the Honor 10 Lite with its home-grown Kirin 710 processor and a dewdrop notch display in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.
The smartphone would be available in a configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM +64GB storage for Rs 17,999 in sapphire blue, sky blue and midnight black colours only on Flipkart.
"Following our devotion in photography and design in the Lite series the Honor 10 Lite also sports a range of high-end features," Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.
The Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera set-up at the back, including a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor.
The smartphone packs in a 24MP Artificial Intelligence (AI) selfie camera, a dewdrop display and a shimmering gradient back.
The device is powered by Kirin 710 chipset coupled with LPDDR4X RAM for improved performance.
This is the first Honor phone to have GPU Turbo 2.0 which helps reduce lags and frame drops, the company added.
Honor 10 Lite is also the first phone from the company to run the latest EMUI 9.0 operating system (OS) out of the box.
