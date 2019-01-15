Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch display in India

Huawei's sub-brand on Tuesday launched the 10 Lite with its home-grown and a dewdrop notch display in at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

The would be available in a configuration of 4GB + 64GB storage and 6GB +64GB storage for Rs 17,999 in sapphire blue, sky blue and midnight black colours only on

"Following our devotion in photography and design in the Lite series the 10 Lite also sports a range of high-end features," Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

The Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera set-up at the back, including a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor.

The packs in a 24MP (AI) selfie camera, a dewdrop display and a shimmering gradient back.

The device is powered by 710 chipset coupled with LPDDR4X for improved performance.

This is the first Honor phone to have GPU Turbo 2.0 which helps reduce lags and frame drops, the company added.

Honor 10 Lite is also the first phone from the company to run the latest EMUI 9.0 (OS) out of the box.

--IANS

ksc/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)