James Gunn in talks to direct 'Suicide Squad' sequel

is in talks to direct the sequel to "Suicide Squad".

Gunn, who was fired from helming the third instalment in his "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, was already writing the script for the sequel which has slotted for an August 2021 release, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

fired from his Marvel franchise in July after old tweets from 2008 and 2009 resurfaced in which he had made insensitive and controversial jokes.

"Suicide Squad" revolves around villainous characters like Deadshot, Harley Quinn, the Joker, and Killer Croc, who are forced into the service of the government in exchange for lighter sentences.

--IANS

sim/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)