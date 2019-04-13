Jamie Lever sets her fashion goals on Instagram

Stand-up Jamie Lever, daughter of veteran entertainer Johny Lever, is turning her handle as a medium to channel her inner fashion diva, and make style statements.

Just a glance through her handle on the photo-sharing platform puts spotlight on how she is playing the fashion game, while sticking to her stand-up act and infusing quirky one-liners with her photographs.

In one image, she was seen spreading summer vibes with a cool halter neck outfit as she looks direct into the camera with a smirk. She captioned it with: "Bhaiyya thodi extra chutney dena."

In another, she is seen flaunting her frame in a two-piece outfit, adorned with floral print. She continued her beach day out in in a strapless gown with a caption "Saath samandar paar mein tere peeche peeche aa gayi".

Jamie adds a twist to her profile by turning sari into a fusion garment. She looks glamorous as she poses in a sari with a shirt blouse. Then she slips into a subtle grey sari with a red T-shirt blouse. With her curls let loose, she is seen posing by a wall with minimal make-up.

In one image, she is seen posing in a black shirt and skirt, splashed with myriad hues, along with a guy holding a guitar with green pastures as the background setting. The caption read: "Strike the right chord."

Born in Mumbai, Jamie has done Masters in Marketing Communications from the University of Westminster, After a brief stint as marketing executive, she followed her passion for comedy by taking it up as a profession. She has been seen in "Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali", "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon", and has hosted live shows.

"My birthplace is Mumbai, but as a my birthplace is That was the first time I ever did stand-up comedy in front of a live audience. My father gave me a chance to perform in one of his shows while he was touring Britain. I remember I had a simple marketing job back then, but I knew I wanted to be a That's how it started," she said in an interview in the past.

Her father has created a special place in the industry for himself, and is known for his roles in films like "Raja Hindustani", "Deewana Mastana", "Dulhe Raja", "Housefull 2" and "Golmaal Again".

--IANS

sug/sim/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)