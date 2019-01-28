Jammu-Srinagar highway opens partially

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was opened for one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Monday. First heavy vehicles will be allowed and later the light one, an official said.
In addition to over 3,000 trucks carrying essential supplies to the Kashmir Valley, scores of valley-bound passengers had remained stranded here.
No vehicles will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu, the traffic department official said. It was restored on Sunday after remaining shut due to landslides for six days.
Shortages of essential items like mutton, poultry products and vegetables hit the valley during the period the strategic highway remained closed.
The valley remains dependent for supplies of poultry products, mutton and vegetables on the route especially during the winter months.
