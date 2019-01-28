Jammu-Srinagar highway opens partially

The Jammu- highway was opened for one-way traffic from to on Monday. First heavy vehicles will be allowed and later the light one, an said.

In addition to over 3,000 trucks carrying essential supplies to the Valley, scores of valley-bound passengers had remained stranded here.

No vehicles will be allowed to move from to Jammu, the said. It was restored on Sunday after remaining shut due to landslides for six days.

Shortages of essential items like mutton, and vegetables hit the valley during the period the strategic highway remained closed.

The valley remains dependent for supplies of poultry products, mutton and vegetables on the route especially during the winter months.

