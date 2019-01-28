JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Prajnesh, Ramkumar need to believe in their ability: Bhupathi

Business Standard

Japan's Nikkei opens lower as stronger yen dents sentiment

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Tokyo stocks opened marginally lower on Monday as a comparatively firm yen against the US dollar dented investor sentiment and saw market players secure profits from recent gains.

As of 9:15 am (5:45 am IST), the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 37.52 points, or 0.18 percent, from Friday to 20,736.04, reported Xinhua news agency.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, edged 2.30 points, or 0.15 percent lower, to 1,563.80.

Food, insurance, and farm and fishery-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 06:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements