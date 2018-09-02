Janmashtami celebrations in Bengal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday took out close to 1,000 rallies across including 10 big processions in the city as part of its elaborate Janmashtami celebrations, the annual Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, according to a of the right wing organisation.

"The celebration is being held on a much larger scale to turn the occasion into a social festival," of VHP's state unit Souresh Mukherjee told IANS.

"Ten major rallies were taken out from different parts of Kolkata, while puja (worship) was held at 70 places in the city."

A number of state BJP leaders also took part in the rallies.

said some of the saffron party leaders participated in the rallies on VHP's invitation.

"The BJP has no role in organising the rallies. They took part in the rallies as per invitation," he said.

