Janmashtami celebrations in Bengal

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday took out close to 1,000 rallies across West Bengal including 10 big processions in the city as part of its elaborate Janmashtami celebrations, the annual Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, according to a leader of the right wing organisation.

"The celebration is being held on a much larger scale to turn the occasion into a social festival," media in-charge of VHP's state unit Souresh Mukherjee told IANS.

"Ten major rallies were taken out from different parts of Kolkata, while Krishna puja (worship) was held at 70 places in the city."

A number of state BJP leaders also took part in the rallies.

State BJP General Secretary Sayanta Basu said some of the saffron party leaders participated in the rallies on VHP's invitation.

"The BJP has no role in organising the rallies. They took part in the rallies as per invitation," he said.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 15:36 IST

