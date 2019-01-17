No marriage plans for now: Sidharth Malhotra

Malhotra, who has turned 34, says he has no plans to get married in the near future.

In the past year, Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and tied the knot.

When Sidharth, an eligible bachelor in the industry, was asked if he has any plans to get married, he told the media here: "I don't have any plans for marriage as of now. Wedding season is not like a cricketing season which should be continued for an entire year. There is still a lot of time for my marriage to happen, but when it will happen, I will be ready for that in a Rohit Bal outfit."

was interacting with the media when he walked the ramp for Bal at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, along with here on Wednesday.

Just last week, the "Baar Baar Dekho" actor, along with Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and visited in

On the meeting, said: "We had got an invitation from to discuss the future of the industry. We talked about how we can make this industry better and what are the areas where we need to improve. Our government has already cut down GST on tickets since the beginning of this year.

"Modi sir wanted to know the viewpoint of young actors, so it was a really fruitful and positive meeting with him. So, we are hoping that in future, we will able to see good changes in the film industry."

Sharing his experience of walking the ramp for Bal, Sidharth said: "It's a birthday gift to walk for him. I did a ramp walk for him around 10 years ago when I was in college. A few months ago, we were discussing that we have to do a show together and this show was organised on my birthday, so it was quite exciting.

"I think it was a really good show. I would say at least for men, he is one of the best designers we have in our country. He is designing different styles of clothes from many years. I think the kind of royal, regal and masculine touch he brings to his collection is really commendable."

On the big screen, Sidharth will next be seen in "Jabariya Jodi" with Parineeti Chopra and in "Marjaavan" along with Rakul Preet Singh, and

