My personality closest to my 'Koi Jaan Na' role: Amyra Dastur

The film is a psychological thriller and is being produced by T-series.

Amyra, who is currently busy with the film's shoot, said in a statement to IANS: "My character in the film is a free-spirited wanderer. She has a fierce zest for life and for living it up to the absolute fullest. She is quirky and perfectly imperfect. My personality is closest to this character compared to any other films I've done or shooting for currently.

"Amin ( Amin Hajee) wanted me to play myself and that's exactly what I did for the audition."

The actress, earlier seen in films like "Issaq" and "Mr. X", said her character in the new film has a certain odd charm about her and she is very "real and relatable, especially to girls my age".

"The film is a murder-mystery entangled in a beautiful love story between Kunal's character and mine," she added.

Apart from this film, Amyra will be seen opposite in "Prasthanam". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in "Mental Hai Kya" and "Made In China". She is also working on a Tamil film with Prabhudeva.

