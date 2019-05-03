Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra undergoes surgery

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's participation in the World Championships in Doha, slated to be held in September this year, remains uncertain as the has undergone an which is likely to take three to four months for complete recovery.

Moreover, the 21-year-old, who won a gold at as well as last year, will also have to miss a major part of the international season.

According to reports, the on his throwing right hand was done to remove bone fragments from his joint.

"Undergone in by Dr. Will require some months of rehabilitation before I can start back with throwing. Hoping to return stronger. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before," Neeraj tweeted on Friday with a picture of himself in the hospital room.

The had developed while practising at the NIS Patiala last month.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)