Seriton pens new three-year deal with FC Goa

Defender on Friday signed a new long-term contract with FC Goa, keeping him with the club till the summer of 2022.

Seriton made his Indian (ISL) bow in 2017-18 as a Gaur after the club picked him with their 7th round pick in the 2017 ISL Players Draft.

He then went on to play a vital role in his first season in the club, establishing himself as the undoubted first-choice in the right-back slot. He helped the club to semi-final appearances in both the ISL and the Super Cup.

With him featuring again in the 2018-19 season, the management went on to reach the final of the Indian before landing the club's first silverware in the Super Cup.

Seriton netted his first goal in the colours along the way when he scored the side's third goal in the quarterfinals of the Super Cup against

" is home for me. Playing for the people and wearing the crest is something I really take pride in. To have the opportunity to play for the club is every Goan boy's dream. And now to have the chance to extend my stay here was something I couldn't say no to," stated a delighted Seriton after putting pen to paper.

