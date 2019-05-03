Boost to bring sports lovers closer to Kohli, Dhoni

Boost, a brand in the health food drinks category, has created - an that brings alive its core theme of inspiring kids to 'Play A Bigger Game'. Through this platform, young players will be trained by their cricketing heroes Kohli, Dhoni, Rishabh and Iyer about different facets of

On Boostcamp, these champions will give various tips and tricks of the game to young players on how to improve skills, build stamina, handle tough situations and take the right nutrition.

At the time of launch, training videos by Kohli, Dhoni, and Iyer that are specifically created for an all-round growth of a player's game will be shared on a specially curated website. In the future, Boostcamp will also be rolled out in the form of actual camps in various cities so that young players can learn from their heroes through face to face interactions as well.

Speaking on the development, Dhoni said: "Boost, for decades now, has upheld the legacy of inspiring young kids to win big. With Boostcamp, young players will have a platform to watch, learn and grow. I am delighted to be part of such an initiative that will motivate young players and help them master various aspects of This will go a long way in building the next generation of champions in the country."

