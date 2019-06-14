Jaya Prada seeks disqualification of Azam Khan

has challenged the election of Mohd to the Lok Sabha in the bench of the

In her petition, has said that he is holding an office of profit as of the and cannot assume the membership of Lok Sabha.

She has said that the election of from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat should be cancelled and she should be declared elected.

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing soon.

--IANS

amita/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)