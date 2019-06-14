Patients' kin implore as Bengal doctor's strike continues

in West Bengal's state-run hospitals on Friday remained disrupted as protesting doctors continued their strike despite repeated requests by patients' families to start treatment.

The junior doctors at the College and - the epicentre of the protests - continued their sit-in. However, gates were opened enabling normalcy of emergency services.

The cease work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) continued in most of the state-run hospitals.

"Please resume the work and do not make the patients and pregnant women suffer as they are not at fault. I apologise on behalf of all the patients of Bengal," a patient's kin requested NRS medicos with folded hands. He pleaded the doctors to understand, saying poor people would suffer without treatment.

"There is nothing to apologise. Who are we to forgive? Our only demand is our security and we will continue the movement till we are given some assurance," said one of the protesting doctors at NRS.

A pregnant woman's family was denied treatment and she was told that the would not take any responsibility.

College principal sent in his resignation to the on Thursday. The hospital's and Vice Principal also put in his papers.

The protests erupted at the state-run on Tuesday morning bringing the to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night.

The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence. An intern named sustained a in the attack and was admitted in the intensive care unit of the

With improvement in his condition, Mukherjee has been shifted to the general bed and will be released from hospital within the next two days.

According to informed sources, in Kamarhati, in the suburbs of Kolkata witnessed mass resignation but the administration remained tight-lipped about it.

A bereaved father was seen holding the body of his deceased infant outside the hospital alleging that the child did not get any treatment.

On Thursday, visited the state-run and gave a four-hour ultimatum to the striking doctors to withdraw the agitation and normalise the services. She warned of 'strong action' as per law and even threatened to promulgate the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if the strike continued beyond the deadline.

Banerjee's harsh words resulted in resumption of emergency services at the SSKM, where senior doctors took charge, but there was a hardening of posture on the part of the striking junior doctors, who lashed out at the for having called them "outsiders", "urban Naxals" , "CPI(M) cadre" and "BJP workers".

"After the Chief Minister's words, we will not budge from our stand. If we do so we will wrong ourselves and the patients at large," a doctor of NRS said.

