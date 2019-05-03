Jaypee Infra CoC to discuss NBCC bid on May 9: Sources

The (CoC) of Infratech will meet on May 9 to discuss the revised bid by NBCC for the insolvent company, sources told IANS.

The Resolution Professional (IRP) on Friday evening invited the stakeholders for the meeting, sources said.

The for the resolution of the company ended on Friday whereby Suraksha Realty was the only contender and its bid was rejected by the CoC. NBCC's revised bid was not approved by the CoC as it required several approvals.

NBCC, however, received all the government approvals this week and has been pitching for its bid to be considered by the CoC.

