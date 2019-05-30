Ramesh Ramadurai named 3M India's new managing director

The US-based adhesives and office solutions has appointed its Ramadurai as of its Indian arm from June 1, the multinational firm said on Thursday.

"Ramadurai takes over on Saturday from Debarati Sen, who led our Indian subsidiary for three years and is returning to as for Abrasives Systems division," said the city-based company in a statement here.

Ramadurai, who joined 3M in in 1989 as part of its early start-up team, has built businesses in the automotive and industrial segments for over 14 years.

"Ramudorai moved in 2003 to our headquarters at St Paul in state of the US, where he worked for 5 years in marketing leadership roles," said the statement.

He returned to recently after serving as the of from 2011-14 and in China's as Asia director for 3M industrial business since 2014.

"I have watched grow to build customer relationships and deliver superior value. India is growth priority for our international operations. I look forward to align with emerging opportunities from the 'Make in India' initiative and the country's economic growth," said Ramadurai on the occasion.

is listed on the (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) with Rs 3,054-crore consolidated annual revenue for the fiscal 2018-19.

The Indian arm has production units in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune and innovation centres in Bengaluru and Gurgaon to enhance local product development.

The $33-billion 3M makes to improve lives daily with 93,000 employees serving customers the world over, the company said.

--IANS

fb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)