Alibaba Cloud, WeWork join hands for expansion in China

Data intelligence on Thursday teamed up with WeWork, a US firm that provides for start-ups, and to offer a platform for and flexible working space to businesses looking to enter or scale up their presence in the Chinese market.

Starting Thursday, businesses can benefit from the cloud and data intelligence technologies, (IT) infrastructure and enterprise solutions tailored for different sectors by

The new venture was announced at the Summit here on Thursday.

Professional IT consulting services provided by are also part of the programme benefits, along with go-to-market support, access to local tech communities and other support from all the three partners.

"It is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for any focusing on the China market as they can benefit from the local expertise, vertical-focused experience and innovation from three in one package.

"Together we are committed to supporting global enterprises to connect with digitally-savvy Chinese customers," said Lancelot Guo, Vice President, Alibaba Group, and (Strategy and Marketing),

Speaking on the occasion, Christian Lee, Vice Chairman, Asia, said: "The partnership is significant for because we ourselves have been through the journey of setting up and scaling our in China. When we began our journey here in China back in 2016, we had to adopt a very localised approach to navigate in this very unique business environment. Leveraging our own experience and our partnership with Alibaba Cloud, we are confident to support and empower to enter and scale in China."

The platform offers exclusive pricing rate for other offerings from Alibaba Cloud and The programme participants can also enjoy other privileges such as exclusive Alibaba Cloud-hosted technology workshops, marketing opportunities with Alibaba Cloud and discounts on products and services on

--IANS

arm/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)