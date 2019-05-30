Sikh memorial among projects to come up in Punjab

on Thursday announced development projects of Rs 11.10 crore for Bet area of Machhiwara, besides a memorial of Guru Gobind Singh's disciplines -- Nabi Khan and Ghani Khan.

He recalled that Nabi Khan and Ghani Khan had risked their lives to host the Dasmesh Pit during the latter's visit to and a befitting memorial would be built in their remembrance.

The announced the projects after laying the foundation stone of a to be developed jointly by IFFCO and Spanish company, CN Corp.

Expressing concern over the loss of crops on account of inclement weather during the current rabi season, also assured of due compensation to the affected farmers soon, as per the state policy.

The development projects announced by the included an ITI and a new rural dispensary. He said a suitable chunk of land had already been identified and acquired by the for the sewerage treatment plant to be built at Samrala, which would ease the sewerage problem of the residents.

The project, which had been struck due to the administrative apathy of previous SAD-BJP regime since 2007, has been taken up on priority by his government, with the compensation amount already given to the Sewerage Board, said the Chief Minister, adding the government had also approved a two-acre alternate plot for the plant.

Other projects announced by include repair of Rahon-Machhiwara-Ropar via Bela Road, involving a cost of Rs 7.9 crore, besides construction of new at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

