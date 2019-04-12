'Jhadoo' and 'Chappal' come together in Haryana

Promising to clean up the political scene in in their own way, the newly formed (JJP) and the Party (AAP) announced an alliance for the election for 10 seats in

"The 'jhadoo' and 'chappal' have come together. They will clean up things in their own way," Dushyant Chautala, who was flanked by senior leader Gopal Rai, told the media in on Friday.

While 'jhadoo' (broom) is the election symbol of the AAP, 'chappal' (slipper) is the symbol of the

"This alliance is the coming together of the Aam (AAP) and the Jan (JJP)," Chautala said.

The will contest seven seats while will contest three seats in Polling in the state will be held on May 12.

The JJP was formed in December last year following a split in the family of former Om Prakash Chautala, who heads the Indian National Lok Dal.

Many INLD leaders are now part of the JJP.

The newly formed JJP proved its mettle in January when its candidate Digvijay Chautala, the younger brother of Dushyant, came second in the by-election for the Jind assembly seat.

While the ruling BJP won the by-election, the finished a distant third. The INLD candidate lost his security deposit.

--IANS

js/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)