'Jhadoo' and 'Chappal' come together in Haryana

-
ALSO READ
AAP holds talks with JJP over alliance in Haryana
AAP, JJP to fight LS polls in Haryana jointly
JJP seeks tie-up with 'like-minded outfits': Dushyant Chautala
There could be strategic reasons behind AAP declaring candidates on 6 LS seats in Delhi: Cong
AAP not allying with Jannayak Janta Party in Haryana
-
Promising to clean up the political scene in Haryana in their own way, the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced an alliance for the election for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.
"The 'jhadoo' and 'chappal' have come together. They will clean up things in their own way," JJP leader and Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, who was flanked by senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, told the media in New Delhi on Friday.
While 'jhadoo' (broom) is the election symbol of the AAP, 'chappal' (slipper) is the symbol of the JJP.
"This alliance is the coming together of the Aam (AAP) and the Jan (JJP)," Chautala said.
The JJP will contest seven Lok Sabha seats while AAP will contest three seats in Haryana. Polling in the state will be held on May 12.
The JJP was formed in December last year following a split in the family of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who heads the Indian National Lok Dal.
Many INLD leaders are now part of the JJP.
The newly formed JJP proved its mettle in January when its candidate Digvijay Chautala, the younger brother of Dushyant, came second in the by-election for the Jind assembly seat.
While the ruling BJP won the by-election, the Congress finished a distant third. The INLD candidate lost his security deposit.
--IANS
js/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU