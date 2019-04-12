TN should not be ruled from Nagpur, says Rahul

should be ruled by the people of and M. will become its next Minister, declared on Friday.

Addressing an election rally here, about 260 km from Chennai, Gandhi said: " should be ruled from Tamil Nadu. Stalin will be the Minister."

The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu charge the (BJP) with remote-controlling the in the state.

According to Gandhi, the state should not be ruled from -- where the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's political mentor, is headquartered.

"We will not let the people of Tamil Nadu to be led by Nagpur," Gandhi said, adding that the DMK- combine will defend the spirit of the Tamil people.

According to Gandhi, when the comes to power at the Centre, farmers will not be jailed for non-repayment of

"It is not fair that are not jailed for non-repayment of while poor farmers go to jail for defaulting on bank loans," Gandhi said.

"After 2019, no will be put in jail for non-repayment of loan."

He said the Congress government will tell the farmers in advance the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other things so that they can plan their crops accordingly.

The Congress said that could not find time to speak with the Tamil Nadu farmers who had protested in demanding farm loan waiver.

Gandhi said the Congress party has decided to carry out a surgical strike on poverty and promised to identity 20 per cent of the poorest in the country and transfer Rs 72,000 every year into the of of the poor family under the proposed Nyay scheme.

"Once the money gets paid into the bank account, poor people will start consuming and the economy will kickstart again."

He said the textile industry in Tiruppur and the silk industry in Kancheepuram will start booming again after being affected by the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gandhi also promised a simple and single rate tax regime once the Congress comes to power.

According to him, the Congress, once if it comes to power, will fill up the 24 lakh vacant jobs in the government and 10 lakh vacancies in Panchayats.

Gandhi said the Congress will bring in reservation of seats in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha and state assemblies for women.

"Thirty-three per cent of central government jobs will also be reserved for women," he added.

The Congress is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu as part of the DMK-led alliance.

He alleged that PM Modi can be seen only with and not with or small entrepreneurs.

--IANS

