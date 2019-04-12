Odisha witnesses 73.76% voter turnout in 1st phase

The first-phase polling in Odisha, held in four parliamentary constituencies and 28 Assembly segments, witnessed a of 73.76 per cent, said an on Friday.

The figure was announced by

In the 2014 polls, the turnout in Odisha was 74.67 per cent.

Female voters outnumbered the male voters this time round. While male voting was recorded 73.09 per cent, the female was 74.43 per cent.

The were in for Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Berhampur parliamentary constituencies and 28 Assembly seats, which fall under the Lok Sabha seats, said Kumar.

Nabarangpur registered highest of 78.89 per cent followed by Kalahandi 75.82 per cent, Koraput 74.77 per cent and Berhampur 65.57 per cent.

In the Assembly constituencies, Kotpad registered the highest voting of 86.83 per cent and the lowest was recorded in Berhampur -- 56.34 per cent.

The fate of 26 Lok Sabha aspirants and 191 Assembly candidates are now sealed in the electronic voting machines.

Kumar has also recommended re-polling in two booths -- Malkangiri and Berhampur.

Voting was conducted till 9 p.m in some booths, he added.

