BJP approaches EC against Rahul's 'chor' jibe at PM

The BJP on Friday approached the seeking action against for repeatedly calling "a thief" and also attributing to the things it did not say in the Rafale jet case.

A BJP delegation comprising Union Ministers and met EC officials here and also alleged that the poll panel had ignored their earlier complaints against Gandhi on the issue.

"The is using abusive words and statements that are untrue. He is repeatedly calling the 'chor' without any evidence despite the Supreme Court's December verdict in the Rafale case, and also putting words into the mouth of Supreme Court," Sitharaman told reporters.

"We have complained to the EC that neither the SC nor the (CAG) have said anything of this kind. But the EC did not take cognizance. It looked the other way.

"During election time if he is uttering words which are untrue, can the ignore it?" the asked.

"The has made it clear that 'chowkidarji' (watchman) has committed a theft," Gandhi told reporters after filing his nomination papers in Amethi in

--IANS

bns/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)