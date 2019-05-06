Jharkhand records 13.46% polling (9 a.m.)

Jharkhand on Monday recorded 13.46 per cent voting in the first two hours of polling for four parliamentary constituencies till 9 a.m., an official said.
Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Koderma and Khuti recorded 15.69 per cent, 12.09 per cent, 12.76 per cent and 12.85 per cent voter turnout, respectively, the Election Commission data showed.
Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state started at 7 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
A total of 61 candidates are in the fray for the four seats -- 14 in Koderma, 20 in Ranchi, 11 in Khunti and 16 in Hazaribagh.
A total of 65,87,028 voters are eligible to vote on these seats across 8,834 polling booths.
The prominent candidates in the race for these seats are Rajkumar Yadav of the CPI(ML), Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) and Annapurna Devi of the BJP in Koderma; Sanjay Seth of the BJP and Subodhkant Sahai of the Congress in Ranchi; Arjun Munda of the BJP and Kalicharan Munda of the Congress in Khunti and Jayant Sinha of the BJP, Gopal Sahu of the Congress and Bhuneshwar Prasad Mehta of the CPI in Hazaribagh.
