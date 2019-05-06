Jharkhand records 13.46% polling (9 a.m.)

on Monday recorded 13.46 per cent in the first two hours of polling for four parliamentary constituencies till 9 a.m., an said.

Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Koderma and Khuti recorded 15.69 per cent, 12.09 per cent, 12.76 per cent and 12.85 per cent voter turnout, respectively, the data showed.

for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state started at 7 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

A total of 61 candidates are in the fray for the four seats -- 14 in Koderma, 20 in Ranchi, 11 in Khunti and 16 in Hazaribagh.

A total of 65,87,028 voters are eligible to vote on these seats across 8,834 polling booths.

The prominent candidates in the race for these seats are Rajkumar Yadav of the CPI(ML), Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) and of the BJP in Koderma; of the BJP and Subodhkant Sahai of the in Ranchi; of the BJP and Kalicharan Munda of the in Khunti and Jayant Sinha of the BJP, of the and Bhuneshwar of the CPI in Hazaribagh.

