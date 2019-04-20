Jayant Sinha richest candidate so far in Jharkhand

Union of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, a BJP nominee from Lok Sabha constituency, has declared assets of 91 crore, making him the richest candidate among all those who have filed their nomination papers in so far.

In 2014, he had declared assets of Rs 55 crore.

Sinha is seeking re-election from seat which his father Yashwant Sinha, a former Union Minister, represented before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

His political rival and candidate has declared assets of 62 crore while the candidate has assets worth Rs 3.89 crore, according to their affidavits.

In Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency, several candidates have declared their assets in crores.

Subodhkant Sahay, senior and former Union Minister, declared assets worth Rs 4.70 crore.

candidate has assets worth Rs 1.40 crore, according to his affidavit.

Rebel from Ranchi, Ramtahal Chaudhary, who is fighting the polls as an Independent, has assets worth Rs 4.59 crore, as per his affidavit.

Former and BJP candidate from Khuti Lok Sabha constituency has declared assets worth Rs 8.72 crore.

Another former and Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) candidate from Koderma, Babu Lal Marandi, has assets worth Rs 1.09 crore, his affidavit says.

Annapurna Devi, BJP candidate from the seat, has declared assets worth of Rs 7.85 crore, according to her affidavit.

BJP candidate from Godda Lok Sabha constituency Nishikant Dubey, a sitting MP, had declared assets worth Rs 15 crore in 2014. He is yet to file his nomination papers for the 2019

